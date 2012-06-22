HP Inc reports 3.6 percent rise in quarterly revenue
HP Inc , which houses the hardware business of former Hewlett-Packard Co, reported a 3.6 percent rise in quarterly revenue, largely helped by a stabilizing PC market.
TOKYO Nintendo Co said on Friday it plans to launch its 3DS LL handheld game console on July 28, with a 4.88-inch display and a 4.18-inch touch panel, both nearly double the size of the current DS model.
Nintendo, which is fighting increasing competition from games on mobile devices such as Apple Inc's iPhones and iPads, set an asking price of 18,900 yen ($240)for the new handheld.
Apple's sprawling new campus, dubbed "Apple Park," will open in April, the iPhone maker said on Wednesday.
Fitbit Inc forecast lower-than-expected revenue for the current quarter, underscoring the wearable device maker's struggles with waning demand for its fitness tracking bands in a maturing market.