Facebook to provide ad data for independent audit
Facebook Inc said it would provide information about ads displayed on its platform for an audit, months after the social network admitted to overstating key ad metrics.
HELSINKI, OCT 13 - Nordea upgraded its view on Nokia to "buy" from "hold" and raised its price target, saying the shares were cheap as the struggling cellphone maker was likely to announce good news soon.
Nordea analyst Sami Sarkamies said while the market was assuming "Nokia goes nowhere" in coming years, things could change as Nokia was set to launch Windows-based smartphones later this month.
"While it will take time to know whether things play out, we have tried to assess key uncertainties with our 'turnaround scorecard' and conclude that most leading indicators are at least neutral if not positive," Sarkamies said in a note.
"At least one should be able to count on plenty of positive noise after a long period of silence."
On Wednesday, Nomura upgraded Nokia to "neutral," citing a chance for Nokia to give a more positive outlook for the last quarter of the year.
WASHINGTON The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said Friday that bidding in the wireless spectrum auction has ended at $19.6 billion, significantly less than many analysts had initially forecast.
SAN FRANCISCO Ford Motor Co plans to invest $1 billion over the next five years in tech startup Argo AI to help the Detroit automaker reach its goal of producing a self-driving vehicle for commercial ride sharing fleets by 2021, the companies announced on Friday.