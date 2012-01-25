JMP securities downgraded Nvidia Corp to "underperform" on Wednesday, a day after the graphics-chip maker cut its quarterly sales outlook over a shortage of hard drives.

Shares of Nvidia, well known to gamers, graphic designers and other high-end users, fell 5 percent in premarket trade on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Nvidia followed a pattern set by other companies in the PC supply chain and cut its Nov-Jan revenue estimate to $950 million (610 million pound), plus or minus 1 percent, from $1.066 billion.

"Our primary concern ... is less these backwardlooking and well understood developments and more so the lacklustre design win picture emerging for Tegra 3 relative to rivals," JMP wrote in a note and cut the stock's price target to $12.50.

JMP said the downgrade also reflected concerns over whether Intel's forthcoming Ivy Bridge chips and Microsoft's Windows 8 operating system will be able to drive sales for the company's PC-oriented graphics processors this year.

Nvidia's Tegra platform for mobilephones and tablets includes a CPU licensed from ARM Holdings, while its PC products are used to supplement graphics capabilities in CPUs from the likes of Intel.

The company, which is ramping up production of the newer Tegra 3 platform, is seeing a sharper-than-expected fall in the sales of its older Tegra 2 processors.

The company had seen some success early in 2011 with its Tegra 2 chips appearing in tablets made by Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics, although sales have grown less quickly than many investors had expected.

Canaccord Genuity also cut its target price on Nvidia shares to $13 from $15 and said it sees Nvidia facing fierce competition for sockets in smartphones.

(Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)