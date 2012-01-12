LONDON Online grocer Ocado Group Plc said its Christmas sales rose 16 percent, an "encouraging" performance in a season that has brought little cheer for many retailers, while extra capacity helped it deliver nearly all orders on time.

The company, which mostly sells the products of high-end supermarket chain Waitrose, had to increase staffing in order to maintain service levels at its distribution depot last year, hurting its bottom line.

It posted sales of 59 million pounds from 450,700 orders, in the four weeks to December 25.

Growth was below the 27 percent recorded for Christmas 2010, but investors welcomed the numbers after a poor performance in the final quarter of group's financial year ended November 27.

Chief Financial Officer Andrew Bracey said it was a "strong" Christmas against the backdrop of an economic slowdown.

"The last quarter we had sales growth of around 11 percent; we've seen an acceleration in the first four weeks of this year, driven by a very strong Christmas, so we are encouraged by that," he said in an interview on Thursday.

Shares in Ocado, which have lost more than two thirds of their value since floating at 180 pence in July 2010, were up 14.9 percent at 63.7 pence at 0927 GMT, the top performer in the mid-cap index.

"Q4 was plagued by ongoing capacity issues but a pause in site development over the Christmas period has enabled increased capacity and service levels, helping to illustrate that the model isn't 'broken' but simply 'behind schedule'," analysts at J.P.Morgan Cazenove said in a note.

Bracey said customers were reducing order sizes by a few items as they cut food waste, and he was not predicting any rise in customer confidence, saying growth levels in the first quarter would be flat on the fourth quarter of 2011.

"Our guidance is for fairly cautious sales growth for the year, but it's at the top end of the food retail sector," he said.

Britain's retailers have suffered as customers remain wary of spending, and it has been a bleak Christmas for many.

Tesco Plc, the country's biggest grocer, on Thursday reported a 2.3 percent drop in like-for-like sales excluding VAT and petrol over the holiday period.

Ocado will publish its results for the year to November 27 at the end of the month. Analysts expect core earnings of 31.2 million pounds, up from 22.0 million a year ago, according to a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll of 11 brokers.

