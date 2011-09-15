SAN FRANCISCO A U.S. judge will allow the bulk of Oracle Corp's copyright infringement claims against Google Inc over the Java programming language, according to a court ruling on Thursday.

Oracle sued Google last year, claiming the Web search leader's Android mobile operating technology infringes Oracle's Java patents.

In addition to those patent claims, Oracle also levelled copyright infringement claims against Google. Oracle acquired the Java programming language through its purchase of Sun Microsystems in 2010.

In an order on Thursday, U.S. District Judge William Alsup largely denied Google's motion to resolve the copyright claims in its favour before trial.

It is unclear how the ruling will affect Oracle's potential damages recovery in the case. In a court hearing earlier on Thursday, Google attorney Robert Van Nest said Oracle had submitted a revised damages estimate, but neither company's attorneys revealed how much Oracle is now seeking.

The case in U.S. District Court, Northern District of California, is Oracle America, Inc v. Google Inc, 10-3561.

(Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)