Trump to meet with Intel CEO on Wednesday: White House
WASHINGTON President Donald Trump will meet with Intel Corp chief executive Brian Krzanich on Wednesday afternoon, the White House said, offering no further details.
SAN FRANCISCO Larry Ellison and Larry Page, the chief executives of Oracle Corp and Google Inc, must attend mediation in a potential billion dollar patent case between the two companies, according to a court filing.
Oracle sued Google last year, claiming the Web search company's Android mobile operating technology infringes Oracle's Java patents.
Oracle acquired the Java programming language through its purchase of Sun Microsystems in January 2010.
In an order on Friday, U.S. Magistrate Judge Paul Grewal ordered both Ellison and Page to attend a settlement conference on September 19. A trial is currently scheduled for October.
The case in U.S. District Court, Northern District of California, is Oracle America, Inc v. Google Inc, 10-3561.
SAN FRANCISCO Silicon Valley venture firm Trident Capital Cybersecurity said on Wednesday it had raised $300 million for a fund to invest in cyber security startups - a sign of the growing importance of securing computer systems amid concerns over state-sponsored hacks.
NEW YORK Accenture Plc has developed new technology that it says can help make blockchain applications more secure and could speed up their deployment in sectors such as finance.