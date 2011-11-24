British electronic payments firm PayPoint Plc's first-half pretax profit rose 9 percent on higher customer transactions, particularly through the Internet, and raised its dividend by 12 percent.

PayPoint, whose services include bill payment terminals and ATM machines, also said it expected its PayByPhone business and the Collect+ parcel service to turn to profit in the next financial year.

"Internet payments contributed to overall growth in transactions of 8 percent in the established business (the UK and Ireland retail networks and internet payments)," Chairman David Newlands said in a statement on Thursday.

April-September pretax profit was 15.8 million pounds, compared with 14.6 million pounds a year ago. Revenue grew 3 percent to 95.9 million pounds, while transaction value rose 16 percent to 5.59 billion pounds.

The company raised its interim dividend to 8.7 pence from 7.8 pence last year.

Paypoint shares, which have risen 35 percent so far in 2011, closed at 479 pence on Wednesday on the London Stock Exchange, valuing the company at about 330 million pounds.

(Reporting by Tresa Sherin Morera in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)