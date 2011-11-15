HONG KONG Hong Kong's PCCW Ltd expects attractive yields on its business trust to draw investors to the planned up to $1.4 billion IPO of telecom business, a top company executive said on Tuesday.

The IPO, the first single investment trust to list in Hong Kong, is being offered at a yield of 7.5-8.9 percent for 2012.

"It's a very volatile market, it's a bad market," Alexander Arena, PCCW's group managing director told a media conference.

"Not withstanding that, we have been encouraged in the pre-deal investor education program," he added.

Controlled by Richard Li, the younger son of Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing, PCCW launched the initial public offering for the trust last week, aiming to raise between HK$9.3 billion and HK$11 billion ($1.2 billion-$1.4 billion).

If successful, the offer would the biggest in Hong Kong since the $1.77 billion IPO of Citic Securities Co Ltd in September. The IPO is slated to price November 22.

Each share-stapled unit of the PCCW telecoms business comprises a unit of HKT Trust, a preference share in HKT Limited and an interest in ordinary shares of HKT Limited held by the trustee manager.

Business trusts are popular with companies because they allow them to raise cash without relinquishing control. In a business trust model, the trust sells units to investors, but control of the business is left with the trustee manager, who is usually an affiliate of the company establishing the trust.

China International Capital Corp (CICC), Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and HSBC were hired as joint global coordinators for the offering, with JPMorgan, Standard Chartered and Singapore's DBS helping to underwrite the deal.

($1 = 7.782 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Chris Lewis and Hans-Juergen Peters)