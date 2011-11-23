Facebook to provide ad data for independent audit
Facebook Inc said it would provide information about ads displayed on its platform for an audit, months after the social network admitted to overstating key ad metrics.
Playtech Ltd, the world's biggest provider of online gambling software, said it would raise 100 million pounds in a discounted offering to finance acquisition opportunities and investments in new joint ventures.
The placement of about 46.5 million shares would be priced at 215 pence each, representing a 2.5 percent discount to the stock's closing market price on Tuesday, Playtech said.
The company, in which its billionaire Israeli founder Teddy Sagi continues to hold a 40 percent stake, said it had identified a number of acquisition opportunities that would complement or expand its existing technology or product offering.
The cost of the opportunities currently under review vary in size up to about 40 million pounds.
Playtech is an Estonia-based company, which operates a joint venture with Britain's biggest bookmaker William Hill and provides software to Paddy Power, PartyGaming and Gala Coral.
Shares of the company, which have lost a quarter of their value in the last three months, closed at 220.5 pence on Tuesday on the London Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Purwa Naveen Raman in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
Facebook Inc said it would provide information about ads displayed on its platform for an audit, months after the social network admitted to overstating key ad metrics.
WASHINGTON The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said Friday that bidding in the wireless spectrum auction has ended at $19.6 billion, significantly less than many analysts had initially forecast.
SAN FRANCISCO Ford Motor Co plans to invest $1 billion over the next five years in tech startup Argo AI to help the Detroit automaker reach its goal of producing a self-driving vehicle for commercial ride sharing fleets by 2021, the companies announced on Friday.