Facebook to provide ad data for independent audit
Facebook Inc said it would provide information about ads displayed on its platform for an audit, months after the social network admitted to overstating key ad metrics.
China-based Qihoo 360 Technology Co posted better-than-expected quarterly results and forecast strong revenue for the current quarter as the provider of antivirus software draws more money from online advertising.
The company, which also makes other Internet security products, forecast fourth-quarter revenue of $55 -56 million. Analysts, on average, were expecting fourth-quarter revenue of $47.1 million (29.9 million pound), according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
For the third quarter, net income rose to $11 million from $3.8 million a year ago. Excluding items, the company earned 16 cents per American Depositary Share (ADS).
Revenue for the quarter rose to $47.5 million from $15.5 million a year ago.
Analysts, on average, expected third-quarter earnings of 10 cents per ADS on revenue of $42 million.
The company's ADS closed at $18.92 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)
Facebook Inc said it would provide information about ads displayed on its platform for an audit, months after the social network admitted to overstating key ad metrics.
WASHINGTON The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said Friday that bidding in the wireless spectrum auction has ended at $19.6 billion, significantly less than many analysts had initially forecast.
SAN FRANCISCO Ford Motor Co plans to invest $1 billion over the next five years in tech startup Argo AI to help the Detroit automaker reach its goal of producing a self-driving vehicle for commercial ride sharing fleets by 2021, the companies announced on Friday.