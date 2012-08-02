TOKYO Japan's Renesas Electronics Corp, the world's fifth-largest chipmaker, forecast a record annual net loss of 150 billion yen ($1.9 billion) as it fights for survival in the face of sinking prices and aggressive overseas rivals.

Japanese chipmakers have lost huge chunks of market share in recent years as the strong yen saps overseas profits as competition from the likes of Samsung Electronics Co Ltd reduces orders. Renesas, now set to plunge into the red for the third straight year, plans to cut its workforce and sell off plants to avoid the fate of Japanese chipmaker Elpida Memory Inc, which filed for bankruptcy protection in February.

For the April-to-June quarter, Renesas logged an operating loss of 17.6 billion yen, a slight improvement on the 19.1 billion-yen loss reported a year earlier after it shut plants in the aftermath of the earthquake and tsunami in March last year.

Renesas, the world's leading manufacturer of microcontroller chips used in cars, said it would return to the black on an operating level, forecasting a profit of 21 billion yen for the year ending March 2013. But restructuring costs and other losses would lead to a net loss that would more than double the 62.6 billion-yen net loss in the previous year.

"We expect semiconductor sales to improve in the latter part of the year and expect the company to return to profit in the full-year to March... But restructuring costs and special losses will cause a 150 billion-yen net loss," said Renesas President Yasushi Akao at a media briefing after the results.

The chipmaker said its forecast for a full-year operating profit, which was well ahead of market forecasts for a 28.3 billion-yen operating loss, was based on an expected rise in microcontroller chip sales in the second half of the year.

It also expected a bump in system-on-chip sales from the second quarter, specifically for chips used in game consoles.

Renesas said it expected to log 810 billion yen in semiconductor sales for the year to March.

PLANT SALE

For Renesas to return to profit, analysts say the chipmaker must move more production abroad and scale back its costly division that make highly customised system-on-chip products.

Hitachi Ltd, Mitsubishi Electric Corp and NEC, which together own 90 percent of Renesas, agreed on Tuesday to provide 49.5 billion yen in financial support, while banks have promised an additional 50 billion-yen loan.

All three companies have said it would be their final financial support to the chipmaker, a product of successive mergers of the unwanted chip businesses of its big shareholders. Since Renesas was merged with NEC in 2010, it has failed to post a net profit.

Renesas has said it will use the funds to lay off 12 percent of its workforce and sell or consolidate half of its domestic plants. The company said on Thursday that it aimed to swing to an operating profit margin of 10 percent by the year ending March 2015, from last year's minus 6.4 percent.

Under the plan, the company would shed costly plants that manufacture system LSI chips supplied to Japan's once-mighty consumer electronics industry.

As domestic electronic makers cut production of televisions and other consumer goods, Renesas hopes to focus on its sole profitable division -- its flagship automotive chip unit that currently enjoys a 26 percent global market share.

Renesas said on Thursday that it is considering selling four domestic factories over a one-year period, along with its 12-inch fabrication line at its Tsuruoka plant in northern Japan.

Domestic media reported last month that Renesas was in talks with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC), the world's largest contract chipmaker, on a possible sale of the Tsuruoka plant.

"On Tsuruoka, we will continue to talk to and consider several interested parties," Renesas president Akao told reporters.

Renesas said this May that it will outsource production of its top-end chips to TSMC. [ID:nL4E8GS00S]

Shares in Renesas, which have more than halved since late March, ended 2.4 percent higher on Thursday ahead of its earnings announcement. Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei rose 0.13 percent. ($1 = 78.2400 Japanese yen)

(Editing by Richard Pullin and Ryan Woo)