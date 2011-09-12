TORONTO Dolby Laboratories said on Monday it has withdrawn its patent infringement lawsuit against Research In Motion after the BlackBerry maker inked a licensing deal to use of some of Dolby's technologies.

In June, Dolby sued RIM for using its audio compression technologies in its smartphones and PlayBook tablets without proper licenses. The lawsuits, filed in the United States and Germany, sought financial damages for past use and injunctions to halt sales of BlackBerry phones and PlayBook tablets.

San Francisco-based Dolby said both lawsuits have now been dismissed following the agreement with RIM. The terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Dolby said its patented technologies provide the core of an audio compression standard widely used in smartphones, portable music players and tablet computers, allowing them to offer high-quality audio using limited transmission and storage space.

