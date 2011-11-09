Shares of Rovi Corp fell to a more than two-year low on Wednesday, a day after the digital media services provider reported a quarterly revenue that missed estimates and forecast full-year profit largely below market expectations.

Shares of the company fell as much as 39 percent to a low of $28.11 in early morning trade on Nasdaq. The stock was the top percentage loser on the exchange.

On Tuesday, Rovi, which competes with Sony Corp, forecast full-year adjusted pro-forma earnings of $2.35-$2.60 per share.

Analysts were expecting the company to report earnings of $2.53 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Rovi's full-year forecast was impacted by declines in legacy revenue and delay in customer deployments, Collins Stewart said in a note to clients, and cut its rating on stock to "neutral" from "buy."

