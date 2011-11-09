Mobile app helps China recover hundreds of missing children
BEIJING A mobile app helped Chinese authorities recover hundreds of missing children last year, Xinhua news agency reported on Saturday, in a country where child trafficking is rampant.
Shares of Rovi Corp fell to a more than two-year low on Wednesday, a day after the digital media services provider reported a quarterly revenue that missed estimates and forecast full-year profit largely below market expectations.
Shares of the company fell as much as 39 percent to a low of $28.11 in early morning trade on Nasdaq. The stock was the top percentage loser on the exchange.
On Tuesday, Rovi, which competes with Sony Corp, forecast full-year adjusted pro-forma earnings of $2.35-$2.60 per share.
Analysts were expecting the company to report earnings of $2.53 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Rovi's full-year forecast was impacted by declines in legacy revenue and delay in customer deployments, Collins Stewart said in a note to clients, and cut its rating on stock to "neutral" from "buy."
SYDNEY Chinese online retailer Alibaba Group opened its Australian and New Zealand headquarters in Melbourne on Saturday, its first expansion in the region as it seeks to tap growing global demand for products from the two countries.
BEIJING Users of WeChat sent around 46 billion electronic red packets - digital versions of traditional envelopes stuffed with cash - via the Chinese mobile social platform over the Lunar New Year period, the official Xinhua new agency reported on Saturday.