LITTLETON, New Hampshire Owners of a handwritten one-sentence letter by reclusive writer J.D. Salinger hope to sell the document for $50,000 (31,632 pounds).

Writing in nearly illegible cursive on stationery bearing his initials, the author of "The Catcher in the Rye" and "Franny and Zooey" urges his maid to finish her chores before leaving for vacation so that he will not be "bothered with insignificant things."

In its listing on Ebay on Tuesday, the Nevada-based company selling the note calls autographed Salinger items "exceedingly rare."

Salinger, who lived in Cornish, New Hampshire until his death at age 91 in 2010, was so guarded about his personal life that he filed suit to block the publication of a biography based in part on his private letters. The author did not own a telephone and shunned contact with fans of his work.

The full letter dated March 12, 1989 reads, "Dear Mary -- Please make sure all the errands are done before you go on vacation, as I do not want to be bothered with insignificant things. Thank you. J.D. Salinger."

