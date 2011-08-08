Facebook to provide ad data for independent audit
Facebook Inc said it would provide information about ads displayed on its platform for an audit, months after the social network admitted to overstating key ad metrics.
SAN FRANCISCO Shopkick Inc, a mobile commerce company backed by Kleiner Perkins, Greylock Partners and LinkedIn founder Reid Hoffman, has signed 12 major brands to its location-based shopping app, said co-founder Jeff Sellinger.
Walt Disney, General Mills and Levi Strauss are among the companies that joined Shopkick's platform, he said in an interview with Reuters on Friday.
Procter & Gamble's CoverGirl, Mr. Clean and Olay, along with Libman, Mead Johnson, Meguiar's, Revlon, Clorox's Tilex and Trident, owned by Kraft Foods unit Cadbury, are the other brands.
Shopkick's app encourages people to visit stores by sending discounts and rewards to their smartphones when they enter or scan product barcodes. Shoppers are tracked by transmitters installed in roughly 3,000 stores around the United States.
Shopkick, which started about a year ago, has more than 2 million users, and people have scanned products more than 6.5 million times so far, Sellinger said.
Target Corp, Best Buy and Macy's are among retailers that have installed Shopkick's transmitters. (Reporting by Alistair Barr. Editing by Robert MacMillan)
WASHINGTON The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said Friday that bidding in the wireless spectrum auction has ended at $19.6 billion, significantly less than many analysts had initially forecast.
SAN FRANCISCO Ford Motor Co plans to invest $1 billion over the next five years in tech startup Argo AI to help the Detroit automaker reach its goal of producing a self-driving vehicle for commercial ride sharing fleets by 2021, the companies announced on Friday.