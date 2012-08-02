People look at Sony Corp's Bravia televisions displayed at an electronics store in Tokyo August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

TOKYO Sony cut its forecast for TV sales on Thursday, saying it now expects to sell 15.5 million televisions in the business year to next March compared with its forecast in May of 17.5 million.

In the April-June quarter it sold 3.6 million TVs compared with 4.9 million in the same period last year.

Sony forecast sales of its PlayStation games console this business year would reach 16 million, unchanged from its May forecast, but combined sales of its handheld PSP an PS Vita devices would be 12 million, down from its May forecast of 16 million.

The company said it still expects an average dollar-yen rate for the business term of 80 yen, the same as its assumption in May. But it predicts a yen-euro rate of 100 yen compared with its assumption of 105 yen three months ago.

(Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Michael Watson)