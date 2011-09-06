An At&T logo is seen atop a store in Beverly Hills, California August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

NEW YORK Sprint Nextel sued to stop AT&T Inc's $39 billion (24.4 billion pound) purchase of T-Mobile USA, adding its own private antitrust lawsuit alongside the U.S. government's challenge to the deal.

Sprint, the No. 3 U.S. wireless carrier, filed its lawsuit in the same federal court that is to hear the U.S. Department of Justice's case opposing the buyout. A fierce opponent of the deal, Sprint said the combination would lead to higher prices for consumers and create a duopoly between AT&T and Verizon Communications.

"AT&T's proposed takeover of T-Mobile is brazenly anticompetitive," Sprint said in court papers on Tuesday. Sprint said it would be marginalized by the buyout, and the deal "would force consumers to endure higher prices and be denied the fruits of vigorous innovation."

In its surprise lawsuit last week, the Justice Department said that eliminating T-Mobile as a competitor would hurt consumers by raising prices. The government challenge came five months after the deal was announced.

Sprint argued that if the deal goes through, a combined AT&T and T-Mobile would have the ability to use its control over roaming and spectrum, and its increased market position to exclude competitors.

"With today's legal action, we ... expect to contribute our expertise and resources in proving that the proposed transaction is illegal," Sprint's vice president of litigation Susan Haller said.

An AT&T spokesman was not immediately available for comment. A Sprint spokesman was not immediately available.

The lawsuit was filed in federal court in Washington, D.C.

AT&T has promised to fight the Justice Department in court. It has argued that the merger would let it add capacity and meet demand for high-speed wireless service.

If AT&T fails to get regulatory approval for the deal, it will have to pay T-Mobile parent Deutsche Telekom an estimated $6 billion break-up fee.

AT&T shares were down 0.9 percent at $27.80, while Sprint shares were down 3.1 percent at $3.42 on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Andrew Longstreth; additional reporting by Diane Bartz, Supantha Mukherjee, editing by Sayantani Ghosh, Dave Zimmerman)