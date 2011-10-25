PARIS European chip maker STMicroelectronics posted weak third-quarter results and predicted a further slowdown in the fourth quarter as macroeconomic gloom drags on the technology sector, sending its shares down 7 percent.

The latest semiconductor company to warn of lacklustre demand for microchips, STMicroelectronics said revenue in the current fourth quarter would fall about 8 percent compared with the previous quarter.

Analysts said the prediction for the fourth quarter was very cautious, underlining how quickly demand for chips had degraded since the summer.

Several predicted that estimates for the company would be downgraded, while investment bank Natixis moved its recommendation to hold from buy, saying the situation was starting to resemble the financial crisis of 2008 that crushed the chip sector.

"While we expected STM to be seeing weakness, the extent of the deterioration has surprised us," Liberum Capital analysts wrote in a note.

STMicroelectronics, which makes chips for cars, computers, telephones and other consumer products, saw weaker demand for its products across the board in the third quarter, leading net income to fall to $71 million (44 million pound) from $198 million a year ago.

STMicroelectronics Chief Executive Carlo Bozotti told a conference call that the industry faced tough times ahead and that STM was already paying closer attention to its cash levels by reducing inventory.

"The macroeconomic situation does not help because this business is driven by consumer demand," he said. "We are reacting as we need to be."

The more tempered tone for chip makers comes amid growing concern about another economic slowdown and high unemployment persisting in much of Europe and the United States.

Semiconductor companies are often bellwethers to indicate deteriorating consumer demand for manufactured goods, since their clients span sectors from consumer electronics to automobiles.

Texas Instruments, Fairchild Semiconductor, German chip maker Infineon and Dutch ASML Holding NV have all predicted slowing demand for chips.

Asked whether the industry was headed for another crisis akin to the one seen in 2008, Bozotti said: "I believe what is happening now is not in the same dimension as what we saw in 2008, but it is definitely more than an inventory correction."

Shares in the company were down 7 percent at 5.07 euros by 0911 GMT (10:11 a.m. BST), the worst performer on a slightly firmer French blue-chip CAC 40 index.

(Additional reporting by Marie Mawad; Editing by James Regan and Mike Nesbit)