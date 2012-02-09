Symphony Technology Group, the private equity firm of billionaire Romesh Wadhwani, is merging its business software and mobile services holdings in a bid to tap the booming market for providing companies with wireless software and services.

The new firm, combining Symphony Services and Sweden's Teleca, will have more than 6,000 staff and 2012 revenue of around $350 million (220 million pounds), and will be the first supplier of its scale focusing on a highly-fragmented market, it said on Thursday.

Financial details and the structure of the deal between the two private companies were not disclosed.

The "enterprise mobility" sector, worth some $150 billion, is undergoing a rapid period of change as software companies seek to expand their offerings to cellphones, mobile companies rush to keep up with technology leaders Apple and Google, and companies across sectors try to manage a wide array of mobile devices in their networks.

"The strategy driving this transaction is compelling," Wadhwani said in a statement, adding the changing market gave the company good opportunities for growth.

"Enterprise software, cloud and mobile technologies are at the beginning of a significant convergence and transformation, changing the way products are built, commercialized and operated across service-provider networks, enterprise networks and an array of personal devices," he said.

Symphony Teleca, which will compete with the likes of Accenture and IBM, lists software giants SAP and Microsoft, and Nordic telecom equipment vendors Ericsson and Nokia among its clients.

The new firm said there was little overlap between the businesses and, with the strong growth seen in the market, it was set to higher more staff rather than cutting costs through major lay-offs.

Morgan Keegan was the financial advisor to Symphony Services, while Jefferies advised Teleca. Private equity firm TH Lee Putnam Ventures will hold a minority stake in the new company.

(Reporting By Tarmo Virki, Editing by Mark Potter)