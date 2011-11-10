Wireless telecom operators can more than double cash returns and boost their share prices by focussing on offering smarter services, using their often untapped data and assets, an industry study showed on Thursday.

Operators can on average more than double cash returns to 13.3 percent from their current utility stocks-like level of 5.8 percent, showed a study of products, services and financials of some 30 operators around the globe.

Research firm STL conducted the study, which was commissioned by communications equipment firm Tellabs.

The study said operators would need to start by making their networks smarter -- including offloading some of the fast-growing traffic and sharing network equipment between operators.

This would enable offering smarter services, including tailored packages and prices, and using often untapped assets such as location or presence, the study said.

"Smart services can improve operators' share value and performance, turning today's value stocks into tomorrow's growth stocks," the report said.

This would help operators regain ground against the likes of Apple and Google who have rushed into the mobile sector, taking a major share of services business.

(Reporting By Tarmo Virki; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)