HONG KONG Hong Kong-listed television and computer monitor maker TPV Technology Ltd said on Monday that it is still in talks to set up a joint venture to take over the television business of Koninklijke Philips Electronics NV.

"The creation of the television joint venture is still under negotiation," Vijo Lee, IR manager of TPV Technology told Reuters. "In April, we made a statement announcing that we intended to create a joint venture to take over Philips' TV business. So far no conclusive agreement has been signed."

Lee said "no definite timeframe" for an agreement could be set at the moment. She gave no further comment.

Philips -- the world's biggest lighting maker, a top three hospital equipment maker, and Europe's biggest consumer electronics producer -- said negotiations to sell most of its TV business to Hong-Kong based TPV were intense and constructive and taking longer than expected.

