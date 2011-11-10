Payment processor Vantiv Inc filed with U.S. regulators on Thursday to raise up to $100 million (62 million pound) in an initial public offering of Class A common shares.

The Ohio-based company, owned by Fifth Third Bancorp and buyout firm Advent International, said it planned to list on the New York Stock Exchange or Nasdaq.

In July, the Wall Street Journal reported that Vantiv was planning to file for an IPO that could value the company at as much as $4.5 billion, and had hoped to raise between $750 million and $1 billion through the offering.

The IPO is being underwritten by 11 investment banks, led by J.P.Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs & Co and Deutsche Bank Securities.

Vantiv, which was formerly known as Fifth Third Processing Solutions, competes with Global Payments Inc, Total System Services, First Data, Bank of America Merchant Services and Chase Paymentech Solutions.

Vantiv serves over 400,000 merchant and financial institution locations in eight countries, helping them process credit and debit card transactions.

The 40-year old company operated as a unit of Fifth Third until June 2009, when certain funds managed by Advent International bought a majority stake in it.

Vantiv did not specify the number of shares it planned to sell in the preliminary prospectus filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO can be different.

(Reporting by Brenton Cordeiro in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)