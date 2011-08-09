WILMINGTON, Delaware Verizon Communications Inc has sought court injunctions to prevent striking workers from blocking access to the company's facilities, a spokesman said on Tuesday.

Verizon has sought injunctions to prevent "illegal" and "reprehensible" strike activities such as keeping managers out of buildings, according to company spokesman Rich Young.

He said Verizon has sought injunctions in Pennsylvania and Delaware and would seek them in any state where strikers block buildings.

About 45,000 workers in Verizon Communications' U.S. Northeast wireline unit, which provides traditional phone as well as high-speed Internet and FiOS television services, called a strike on Sunday after labour contract talks failed.

A Communications Workers of America spokeswoman did not return a telephone call seeking comment. The CWA represents 35,000 of the strikers. The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers represents 10,000.

(Reporting by Tom Hals. Additional reporting by Sinead Carew in New York. Editing by Robert MacMillan)