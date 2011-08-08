A girl holds a sign as workers rally outside the Verizon headquarters in New York August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

NEW YORK Shares of Verizon Communications fell 3 percent in premarket trading on Monday, a day after nearly half of its wireline business employees went on strike.

The roughly 45,000 workers on strike are part of Verizon's U.S. Northeast wireline unit, which provides traditional phone services as well as high-speed Internet and FiOS television services.

Verizon is looking to keep costs in check at the wireline business, which has been declining for a decade as customers have disconnected their home phones in favour of cellphone and Internet services.

The unions -- the Communications Workers of America and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers -- have rejected Verizon's proposals to make employees pay more for healthcare, cut pensions and change work rules.

The sides have been in contract talks since late June, with the unions accusing Verizon of being unwilling to negotiate and setting the scene for the possibility of an extended work stoppage.

Richard Young, a spokesman for Verizon, said the two sides did not talk on Sunday. It was not immediately known whether there would be negotiations on Monday.

Chris King, an analyst at Stifel Nicolaus, played down the impact of the strike on the company.

"The wireline business is something that Verizon is less exposed to than they have ever been in the past," King said. They are certainly more comfortable dealing with the strike today than they were 10 years or so ago."

King, who has a "buy" rating on Verizon, said he sees the impact limited to slower-than-usual installations.

The shares were down $1.10 at $33.95 in premarket trading.

(Reporting by Sinead Carew, Roy Strom, Dhanya Skariachan and Nadia Damouni; Editing by Derek Caney)