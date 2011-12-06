LONDON Cable operator Virgin Media Inc launched the next phase in its push into the UK corporate market by offering simpler network capacity packages for telecoms services, in the hope it will appeal to cash-conscious companies.

Virgin, which lags behind BT Group Plc and Cable & Wireless Worldwide Plc in the British business market, is to offer packages with unconstrained bandwidth for flat prices, to prevent companies having to regularly upgrade as their network needs intensify with every new service.

The group, better known for offering TV, broadband and telephony to consumers, said it had launched the offering after conducting research which showed companies were regularly having to try to gage how much network capacity they would need over a given period.

Going over that limit, due to staff increasingly working from different locations and with more data-hungry devices for example, has resulted in lengthy negotiations and costly upgrades.

As a result Virgin Media will offer three packages with different speeds at a flat price that will give companies room to expand their network needs over time.

"This will take the guesswork out of things," Virgin Media Business's managing director, Mark Heraghty, told Reuters. "People are always trying to plan capacity and they're trying to optimise their cost position."

Virgin Media is increasingly talking up its business division as it believes it has scope to attract new companies to the network, which is relatively under-used during the day when most existing customers are out of the house.

