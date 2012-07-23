Software maker VMware Inc said it will acquire privately held Nicira Inc for about $1.05 billion in cash to expand its network virtualization portfolio.

The deal, which is VMware's biggest acquisition to date, includes about $210 million of assumed unvested equity awards and is expected to close in the second half of 2012.

Nicira, a startup founded in 2007, sells software that lets customers create virtual networks that can operate independently of underlying physical networks in what is called software defined networking.

The company has raised $50 million from venture capital firms Andreessen-Horowitz, Lightspeed and NEA. Diane Greene, Co-founder and former CEO of VMware, has also invested in Nicira.

In a report on Nicira, ISI group analyst Brian Marshall has said that "they should be able to work with VMware".

"VMware isn't doing anything similar but would naturally be interested in the market due to the potential value unlocked by network virtualization," Marshall said in April.

He added that Nicira could create tens of thousands of virtual networks and would eventually be able to support more than 100,000 virtual networks.

Nicira counts AT&T, eBay and Fidelity investments among its customers.

VMware also reported second-quarter earnings per share of 68 cents, excluding items, above average estimates of 66 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

It said it aims to reach revenue of $1.11 billion to $1.15 billion in the third quarter. Analysts on average are expecting $1.14 billion.

VMware reported last week that second-quarter revenue rose 22 percent from a year earlier to $1.12 billion and that it expects full-year revenue of $4.54 billion to $4.64 billion.

(Reporting by Nicola Leske in New York and Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)