LONDON Vodafone announced on Wednesday a deal in which Piramal Healthcare will buy 5.5 percent of its mobile business in India for $640 million (396 million pounds), to keep the British company within the foreign ownership rules.

Vodafone said Piramal had agreed to buy the stake from Essar, its joint venture partner in the country. Vodafone sealed a long awaited deal to buy out Essar in July, however the sale would have pushed Vodafone just above the 74 percent limit set for foreign companies in India.

The sale of 5.5 percent will put Vodafone nearer the 70 percent mark. A spokesman for Vodafone said the healthcare company had recently made a host of disposals and was looking for an investment.

(Created by Kate Holton)