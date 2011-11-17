Wal-Mart Stores Inc is offering free shipping on all electronics products over $45 (28.52 pounds) from Thursday through December 19 as the world's largest retailer tries to win tech shoppers from the likes of Amazon.com and Best Buy in the all-important holiday season.

Best Buy, the largest consumer electronics chain, has already said it would offer free shipping on online orders from November 1 through December 27.

Earlier this month, top retail executives told Reuters they planned to be highly promotional in categories like televisions in the run-up to "Black Friday" on November 25, the unofficial start of the holiday selling season.

U.S. shoppers have held off on buying televisions and other nonessential items in the anaemic economy, but retailers are hoping to get those budget-conscious consumers to open their wallets during the biggest selling season of the year.

Wal-Mart said the holiday shipping offer applies to a wide range of products, including high-definition televisions, laptops, e-readers and digital cameras.

"Our customers are stretched for time and dollars this season," Joel Anderson, president and CEO of Walmart.com, said in a statement.

U.S. shoppers plan to spend an average of $246 on electronic gifts this holiday season, according to the Consumer Electronics Association.

(Reporting by Dhanya Skariachan; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)