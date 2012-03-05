BERLIN Wooga, the German social gaming firm, is stepping up investment in iPhone and iPad games this year as consumers spend more time playing on their smartphone devices and tablets.

"The importance of these markets will converge in the future," co-founder and Chief Executive Jens Begemann told Reuters in an interview on Monday, ahead of the start of the Games Developers Conference in San Francisco.

The only game Wooga has developed for Apple's iPhone and iPad so far is Diamond Dash, its most popular game with more than 18 million monthly active users.

Diamond Dash players can compete with each other across mobile devices and desktop machines as they try to tap on as many groups of gems of the same colour as possible within 60 seconds to accumulate points.

Other Wooga games -- such as Bubble Island and Monster World -- are so far only available on social networking sites Facebook and Google+, but Begemann said he sees opportunities in mobile devices.

"I believe that playing on smartphones and tablets currently comes on top" of playing on a desktop or laptop computer, he said. "But now it's all about finding out how much time players spend on a game on a smartphone or a tablet."

Wooga has more than 40 million monthly active users, which compares with 240 million at U.S. rival Zynga, which floated on the stock exchange in December.

Begemann said an initial public offering was not on the books for Wooga, which aims to become one of the world's top gaming firms by 2020.

"We are concentrating on our business and our growth. I cannot say what will happen in the future," he said.

