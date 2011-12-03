Facebook to provide ad data for independent audit
Facebook Inc said it would provide information about ads displayed on its platform for an audit, months after the social network admitted to overstating key ad metrics.
VIENNA Internet group Yahoo! Inc plans to bid for rights to show online highlights of German Bundesliga soccer matches in the 2013/14 season, its head of German operations told a magazine.
"Only the Internet rights are of interest for us," WirtschaftsWoche quoted Heiko Genzlinger as saying, adding Yahoo would bid under either scenario for highlights to appear online before or after they are shown on free television.
"All of our products are free, and that is true for the Bundesliga as well," he said, noting Yahoo had had a good experience showing soccer highlights online in Britain.
(Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by James Jukwey)
WASHINGTON The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said Friday that bidding in the wireless spectrum auction has ended at $19.6 billion, significantly less than many analysts had initially forecast.
SAN FRANCISCO Ford Motor Co plans to invest $1 billion over the next five years in tech startup Argo AI to help the Detroit automaker reach its goal of producing a self-driving vehicle for commercial ride sharing fleets by 2021, the companies announced on Friday.