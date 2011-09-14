Co-founder and former CEO of Yahoo! Inc. Jerry Yang arrives for the announcement of a commitment pledge at the Clinton Global Initiative in New York September 22, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

SAN FRANCISCO/NEW YORK Hedge fund manager Daniel Loeb stepped up his attack on Yahoo Inc's board of directors on Wednesday, two days after appealing to Yahoo's co-founder to dump several directors.

Loeb, who owns roughly 5 percent of Yahoo through his Third Point LLC fund, blasted Yahoo's board for letting the Internet pioneer stagnate at a time when Web companies such as Google and Facebook have thrived.

The company has "the same crappy interface" and the "same stupid logo" it has had for years, Loeb told attendees at the Delivering Alpha conference sponsored by CNBC and Institutional Investor.

"You wonder what these guys have been doing with 14,000 employees," Loeb said. "They need to go back to basics to get into sexy areas on the net," he added.

Loeb's comments came on the same day as Yahoo's board convened for an all-day meeting to discuss a variety of options for the company.

Earlier this month Yahoo's board abruptly fired Chief Executive Carol Bartz, who had more than a year left on her four-year contract.

Yahoo has gone from being one of the hottest Internet companies a decade ago to one mired in challenges for the last several years as it tries to hang on to its share of online advertising revenue, which is being siphoned away by larger and more nimble rivals such as Google and Facebook.

Loeb's comments followed a testy one-hour phone call with Yahoo's board of directors on Monday, in which the hedge fund investor berated Yahoo Chairman Roy Bostock, according to a person close to the situation.

At one point during the call, Yahoo co-founder Jerry Yang asked Loeb if he had any specific suggestions for the company.

"He said I have a lot of ideas, but I'm not going to get into specifics. And then he started throwing bombs," according to the person.

"He said Roy's an idiot, he's a fool. He was really abrasive."

In an regulatory filing on Wednesday, Loeb recounted his version of the phone call through a letter he sent to Yahoo's Yang.

During the phone call Bostock did not "acknowledge any responsibility" for the company's problems and said that he was "not likely" to step down from the board, Loeb said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Bostock then hung up on Loeb, according to the filing.

"As a founder and major shareholder of the company, the abysmal record of the current leadership must be heart-rending to you personally, as well as damaging to your net worth. We urge you to do the right thing for all Yahoo shareholders and push for desperately-needed leadership change," Loeb wrote to Yang.

Yahoo declined to comment on Loeb's SEC filing.

Yahoo, Microsoft and AOL are reportedly teaming up to form an ad partnership, selling each others' inventory in order to shore up their position against Google, according to AllThingsD.

Yahoo's share of the U.S. online display market is expected to decline to 13.1 percent this year from 14.4 percent in 2010, according to research firm eMarketer. Along with Microsoft and AOL, the estimated combined share is about 22 percent.

Meanwhile, Google's share of the online display market -- representing big splashy ads that appear on web pages -- is growing and is forecast to reach 9.3 percent this year, up from 8.6 percent in 2010.

By 2012, eMarketer estimates that Google and Yahoo will be in a "dead head" for online display ad share.

(Additional reporting by Jennifer Saba; Editing by Derek Caney, Tim Dobbyn and Steve Orlofsky)