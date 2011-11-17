Yelp Inc, which runs a website for online reviews, filed on Thursday for an initial public offering of up to $100 million (63.5 million pounds) of Class A common shares.

A portion of the shares would be issued by Yelp, while the rest would be sold by some stockholders.

Yelp, which features more than 22 million reviews of businesses ranging from dentists to restaurants to plumbers, claimed to have 61 million unique visitors on a monthly average basis in its latest quarter, according to a regulatory filing.

The company has not picked an exchange to list its shares on yet, but plans to trade under the symbol "YELP," according to a preliminary prospectus filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Earlier this month, the Wall Street Journal reported that Yelp was planning an IPO that could value the company at up to $2 billion.

Goldman, Sachs & Co will be the lead bookrunning manager for the offering. Citigroup Global Markets Inc. and Jefferies & Company, Inc. will be joint bookrunning managers.

Yelp's IPO filing comes on a day that consumer review website Angie's List made its market debut and saw its shares surge 44 percent.

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO can be different.

