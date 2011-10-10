Online market research group YouGov Plc posted a 43 percent jump in full-year profit aided by acquisitions in the United States, but warned that it faced economic volatility and uncertainty across all its markets.

YouGov, which bought Harrison Group last year and Definitive Insights earlier this year, said trading in the first couple of months of the current financial year was in line with its expectations.

Adjusted pretax profit rose to 5.8 million pounds for the year ended July 31 from 4.0 million pounds last year.

Turnover rose 27 percent to 56.1 million pounds.

"This performance reflects organic growth in the business as we develop new products and serve new clients, as well as our successful acquisitions in the U.S., which are delivering ahead of expectations," the company said in a statement.

YouGov shares, which have lost 32 percent in the last three months, closed at 44 pence on Friday on the London Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by Purwa Naveen Raman in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)