HONG KONG ZTE Corp, China's second-biggest telecommunications equipment maker, reported a second straight fall in quarterly profit mainly due to the weakness in the euro and a delay in value-added tax rebates.

ZTE, which like its larger China rival Huawei Technologies made its name from selling equipment to telecom carriers, has been diversifying into consumer devices by making cellphones and smartphones.

It has been wresting market share from bigger rivals such as Nokia Oyj and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd by selling its phones, including its Android-powered smartphones, at lower prices.

Net profit was 299.3 million yuan (28 million pound) in July-September, down from a 483.9 million yuan a year earlier, ZTE said in a statement. The results missed an average forecast of 416 million yuan as per five analysts polled by Thomson Reuters.

ZTE gets over half of its revenues from overseas markets, such as Europe and emerging Asia, with a weak euro contributing less to its profits since the company reports its financials in yuan, which has been strong.

For the most of this year, ZTE's profits were pressured by a delay in value-added refunds that the Chinese government gives out to some technology companies.

Its profit margins have also been pressured due to its low-cost phones. ZTE is now the world's No. 5 handset vendor behind Nokia, Samsung, LG Electronics Inc and Apple Inc.

It did not provide a figure for its margins, but in the first half of the year, it said profit margins for its consumer devices, which include cellphones, tablet PCs and wireless cards and modems, fell by 3.08 percentage points to 19.6 percent.

For the first nine months, ZTE's net profit fell 21.5 percent to 1.07 billion yuan, it said.

On Thursday, ZTE's shares were up 5.7 percent, outperforming the main Hang Seng Index's 3.26 percent gain.

