Adult swaddling therapy fad hits Tokyo
TOKYO Wrapped up from head to toe in a white bag and gently rocking from side to side, five Japanese mothers are hopeful Tokyo's latest health trend can cure their post-pregnancy aches and pains.
BUENOS AIRES A mother whose newborn baby was found alive in an Argentine morgue 12 hours after being declared dead on Wednesday blamed hospital negligence for the near-fatal mistake.
Doctors told Analia Bouter that her baby was stillborn when she gave birth in Argentina's northern Chaco province on April 3. But when she and her husband pried open the coffin inside the refrigerated morgue, they found the baby breathing.
"We knelt down and thanked God for this miracle," Bouter told reporters. "The doctor always treated the baby as if she were dead ... 15 minutes after my daughter was born, she was already placed in a closed coffin."
The couple named her Luz Milagros - her middle name meaning miracles in Spanish. Officials say the infant, who was born three months premature, is in critical but stable condition.
Five hospital workers involved in the case were suspended, a provincial health official told a news conference on Tuesday, when the baby's story first came to light.
BEIJING As millions in China head home to celebrate the Lunar New Year holiday with their families, 24-year-old Luoluo is busy answering messages on a mobile app from desperate men looking to hire an instant girlfriend whom they can present to mom and dad.
HONG KONG It is a scene unlikely ever to become reality - American president Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un hugging and leaning in for a kiss on the bustling streets of Hong Kong.