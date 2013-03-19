NEW YORK A 1,000-year-old Chinese bowl that was bought for a few dollars at a garage sale in New York state sold for more than1.46 million pounds at auction on Tuesday.

An unnamed New York family bought the "Ding" bowl, which is from the Northern Song Dynasty, for no more than 2 pounds in 2007 and displayed it on a mantelpiece with no idea as to its real worth, Sotheby's said.

After consulting with experts, the owners consigned the bowl for auction. Sotheby's estimated it would sell for 132,545 pounds 198,824 pounds. London dealer Giuseppe Eskenazi paid 1.47 million pounds including commission for the bowl, which measures just over five inches (12.7 centimetre) in diameter, at the auction in New York City.

Sotheby's said the only known bowl of the same form, size and almost identical decoration has been in the collection of the British Museum in London for more than 60 years.

(Reporting by Chris Michaud; Editing by Patricia Reaney and Paul Simao)