Japanese men hold competition to celebrate baldness
TSURUTA CITY, JAPAN More than 30 bald men gathered at a hot spring facility in Tsuruta City, Japan, on Wednesday to show off their hairless heads and have fun.
SYDNEY An injured kangaroo shut down part of Melbourne Airport on Wednesday after it hopped through the busy terminal and into a drug store.
Police in the southeastern Australian city secured the store before wildlife workers tranquilised and captured the animal.
Given the name Cyrus, after one of his rescuers, the male eastern grey kangaroo was injured by a vehicle on a nearby road before making his way to the airport's second level.
Cyrus was now in veterinary care, said Karen Masson, the chief executive of Wildlife Victoria.
The terminal is near bushland frequented by groups of kangaroos, with some ending up stranded in the airport's parking lot several times a month.
"We get calls," Masson said. "There are a lot of 'roos out there."
NEW YORK A runaway bull led New York City police on a wild chase after escaping from a slaughterhouse on Tuesday, but the animal died after being cornered in someone's backyard, officials said.
AUSTIN, Texas A state lawmaker filed a resolution this week urging people to think before they text and stop using an emoji of the Chilean flag, which resembles the Lone Star State flag, as a symbol of Texas pride.