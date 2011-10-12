SYDNEY Golfers had better hope for a hole in one when playing at one course in the eastern Australian city of Brisbane -- the lake is home to aggressive bull sharks.

"It's daunting. Certainly if you lose a ball you definitely don't go in chasing it," said golfer Graham Casemore.

The Carbrook Gold Course was flooded in the late 1990s when the Logan River burst its banks and covered the fairways. When the flood waters drained away, it was noticed that the course lake -- between holes 12 and 15 -- had some new aquatic residents.

Today, fins can sometimes be seen breaking above the surface of the otherwise ordinary-looking lake, which is posted with yellow signs warning people not to swim.

If a ball ends up in the lake, it's best to resist a quick dive in to get it.

"No that's taboo, that's taboo. If you value your limbs you don't go anywhere near the lake," said Casemore.

But the warning signs are sometimes not enough to deter more daring players.

"I've had a member in recent months try to get a ball in a scoop and end up in waist deep water, trying to scamper out," said one golfer, who did not give their name.

Though wildlife is a common sight at many golf courses around the world, most aren't man eaters. The club hosts a tournament called the "Shark Lake Challenge" every month.

"I know there are a fair few golf courses around with deadly animals like crocodiles and alligators, but we are the only ones I know who have got sharks," another golfer said.

(Reporting by Jill Gralow, editing by Elaine Lies)