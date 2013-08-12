Hoard of coins extracted from sea turtle
BANGKOK Thai veterinarians on Monday removed 915 coins from a 25-year-old sea turtle which had been swallowing items thrown into her pool for good luck, eventually limiting her ability to swim.
VIENNA Two Dutch climbers who apparently feigned exhaustion to get a rescue helicopter lift down from an Austrian mountain face prosecution on top of a 2,300 euro (2,003 pounds) fine for the ride, broadcaster ORF reported on Monday.
The two friends aged 27 and 30 had mounted the 1,750-metre Little Goell peak near Salzburg in June, and written "we are going back by helicopter" in the climbers' book at the top. They then summoned a rescue helicopter on the way back down.
"Basically we want to send a clear signal that help and rescue measures and search flights are only to be launched when absolutely necessary because there is always a risk for rescue teams," local official Helmut Fuerst told ORF.
Prosecutors were investigating whether the two abused emergency signals, an offence that can draw up to six months in jail or a fine.
(Reporting by Michael Shields, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
A mouse caused a big delay for a flight from London to San Francisco, forcing passengers to switch aircraft after the tiny stowaway was discovered.
PARIS French artist Abraham Poincheval was freed from a block of stone in a Paris museum on Wednesday after spending seven days enclosed in it.