'I'm a little dazed,' French artist says after living in a rock
PARIS French artist Abraham Poincheval was freed from a block of stone in a Paris museum on Wednesday after spending seven days enclosed in it.
VIENNA The Swedish manager of an Austrian hotel was trapped in a faulty lift for four days before a bread delivery man heard his cries for help on Friday, police said.
The 58-year-old was in good physical condition after his ordeal in the spa town of Bad Gastein near Salzburg, police in the mountainous Austrian province said.
"He told police he had done a hunting course with survival training in the Swedish military, which stood him in good stead in this case," a police statement said.
The delivery man, a friend of the hotel manager, alerted the fire brigade after letting himself in with his own key to drop off a pile of mail that had accumulated outside the hotel door.
(Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Mike Collett-White)
PARIS French artist Abraham Poincheval was freed from a block of stone in a Paris museum on Wednesday after spending seven days enclosed in it.
LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May, who is not known for her self-indulgence, has revealed she will be giving up crisps in the run-up to Easter -- a period called Lent when many Christians fast or give up luxuries.
GALAXIDI, GREECE Greek villagers staged a street battle on Monday with bags of colored flour in an annual tradition called the Flour War.