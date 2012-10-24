Atlanta zoo welcomes baby cockroach 'Tom Brady'
Atlanta Falcons fans no doubt were calling Tom Brady all sorts of names after this month's Super Bowl, and now the city has a cockroach named after the New England quarterback.
BRASILIA A 41-year-old car washer from north-eastern Brazil shocked his family by turning up at his own wake after his family mistakenly identified a murdered local man at the morgue as him, local media reported on Tuesday.
Family and friends in the town of Alagoinhas in Bahia state were gathered around the body of another car washer resembling Gilberto Araujo when he showed up after being told of his "death" by a friend who had spotted him in the street.
"I said, 'guys, I'm alive, pinch me,'" Araujo told the O Globo news website. He had not seen his family for about four months until then.
His mother, shopkeeper Maria Menezes, said some of those attending the wake fainted while others fled.
"It was a fright ... I'm very happy because what mother has a son that they say is dead then turns up alive?" she said.
On first learning of the confusion, Araujo tried to call an acquaintance at the wake to inform them he was alive, but his call was dismissed as a prank. The corpse has now been returned, O Globo reported.
(Reporting by Peter Murphy; Editing by Eric Beech)
Atlanta Falcons fans no doubt were calling Tom Brady all sorts of names after this month's Super Bowl, and now the city has a cockroach named after the New England quarterback.
BRUSSELS A Belgian minister arrived by bike to a news conference to promote cycling on Tuesday, only to find it had been stolen when he left half an hour later.
PARIS France honored the A380 superjumbo with a place in its national aerospace museum on Tuesday, granting it equal status with the Boeing 747 even as questions pile up over the future of the industry's biggest jets.