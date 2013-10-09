Japanese men hold competition to celebrate baldness
TSURUTA CITY, JAPAN More than 30 bald men gathered at a hot spring facility in Tsuruta City, Japan, on Wednesday to show off their hairless heads and have fun.
LONDON A thief was caught not so much red-handed as green-faced in London after breaking into a car in that sprayed him with a liquid that glows emerald under ultraviolet light.
Yafet Askale, 28, denied entering the vehicle that police set up with a dye-trap in Harlesden, northwest London, to catch thieves in June.
But he was found guilty of stealing objects inside the car after police produced photos showing his face covered with the liquid, invisible under normal light.
Askale, from Harlesden, was sentenced to 49 hours of community service and ordered to pay 400 pounds costs on Friday. Police released photos of Askale son Monday, warning they had set up similar traps in the area in cars and houses.
(Reporting by Belinda Goldsmith)
NEW YORK A runaway bull led New York City police on a wild chase after escaping from a slaughterhouse on Tuesday, but the animal died after being cornered in someone's backyard, officials said.
AUSTIN, Texas A state lawmaker filed a resolution this week urging people to think before they text and stop using an emoji of the Chilean flag, which resembles the Lone Star State flag, as a symbol of Texas pride.