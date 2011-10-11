LONDON A couple from Cambridgeshire have become Britain's third largest jackpot winners after winning more than 100 million pounds in Friday's Euromillions lottery draw.

Dave Dawes, 47, and Angela Dawes, 43, from Wisbech, close to Cambridge, plan to spend the money on their wedding which was already planned for next year, as well as helping friends and family.

The couple, who live in a modest one-bedroom apartment, also intend to use the windfall to buy properties in London and abroad. Angela had adopted her partner's surname ahead of the wedding.

Scottish couple Colin and Chris Weir won a record European jackpot of almost 162 million pounds as recently as July, while the second largest winners scooped 113 million pounds last October but opted to remain anonymous.

Given Dave is a fan of premier league football club Chelsea, a property near the club's ground could be on the cards along with a season ticket.

"I'm not worried about getting a box - I want to stand with the real fans and watch my team play.

"I'd also love to live near the ground and have Frank Lampard come over for a cup of tea!" said Dave, a shift supervisor for Premier Foods.

The couple, who have been together for four years, discovered the win watching the Euromillions draw on television.

"We couldn't believe it! It was too late to call (lottery operator) Camelot so I kept the ticket on me all night until the morning but we didn't sleep a wink," said Dave.

The windfall will help buy a new engagement ring for Angela, a volunteer for the British Heart Foundation.

The couple had only played the lottery twice before, having bought their first Euromillions ticket several weeks previously.

The winning line was made up of randomly chosen numbers and the ticket was purchased from WHSmith in Wisbech.

The prize pot had grown after a series of rollovers in which there was no winner in the main draw.

(Reporting by Sarah McFarlane, editing by Paul Casciato)