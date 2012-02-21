British Columbia Premier Christy Clark jokes with spectators while taking part in the Lunar New Years Parade in Vancouver, British Columbia January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Andy Clark

VANCOUVER Just hours ahead of the British Columbia budget on Tuesday, the Canadian province's leader took the unusual step of using Twitter to rule out any tax hikes in the annual economic blueprint.

"To create & protect #bcjobs we will control spending & not raise taxes," said a tweet on the Twitter account of B.C. Premier Christy Clark, some 17 hours ahead of the unveiling of the province's 2012 budget.

Against the backdrop of tougher economic times, B.C. Finance Minister Kevin Falcon is expected to unveil a frugal budget that reins in spending and puts the West Coast province on track to achieve a balanced budget in 2013/2014.

The budget is Clark's first since becoming B.C. premier last March after she won the leadership race for the B.C. Liberal Party.

(Reporting By Nicole Mordant; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)