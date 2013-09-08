Flour power lifts spirits as Greek village stages mock battle
GALAXIDI, GREECE Greek villagers staged a street battle on Monday with bags of colored flour in an annual tradition called the Flour War.
BEIJING It would never have been allowed on the table in the home of Peking duck, but at least a giant rubber duck gracing a Beijing park will now have the taut, crisp skin required of its culinary peer after an urgent injection of air.
The 18-metre (60-foot) tall duck, on show at the Beijing International Expo, appeared wrinkled and its beak drooped, prompting a barrage of ridicule on the Internet, the official Xinhua news agency said on Sunday.
The duck, a copy of one designed by Dutch artist Florentijn Hofman that had been on show in Hong Kong harbour in May, was reinflated late on Friday and its beak reassembled in an eight-hour operation, the report said.
"There were some flaws when inflating the duck, and we have adjusted it overnight," Zeng Hui, deputy manager of the Beijing Design Week Organizing Committee, told Xinhua.
The snafu prompted one netizen to joke that the duck wanted to look like a chicken so that it would avoid the city's Peking Duck restaurants, where specially bred ducks have air pumped through them after being slaughtered to help produce the dish's crispy skin.
(Reporting by Jonathan Standing; Editing by Ron Popeski)
GALAXIDI, GREECE Greek villagers staged a street battle on Monday with bags of colored flour in an annual tradition called the Flour War.
ROME Doctors and nurses are among 94 hospital workers from Naples who have been placed under investigation on suspicion of repeatedly skipping work, police said on Friday.
TSURUTA CITY, JAPAN More than 30 bald men gathered at a hot spring facility in Tsuruta City, Japan, on Wednesday to show off their hairless heads and have fun.