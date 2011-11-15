Adult swaddling therapy fad hits Tokyo
TOKYO Wrapped up from head to toe in a white bag and gently rocking from side to side, five Japanese mothers are hopeful Tokyo's latest health trend can cure their post-pregnancy aches and pains.
HELSINKI Members of a Lutheran church in the southeastern Finnish town of Loviisa have discovered that some music concerts leave a lasting impression.
At least three people are seeking compensation after green paint on church benches came off on the clothes of attendees at a recent concert.
But at least the congregation can content themselves with the thought that they have finally made their mark in God's house, a Loviisa church official said.
When churchmembers departed the service, they left behind the outlines of dozens of derrieres.
"There are a lot of imprints on the benches," the church's financial officer Mona Lindfors told Reuters on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen, editing by Paul Casciato)
TOKYO Wrapped up from head to toe in a white bag and gently rocking from side to side, five Japanese mothers are hopeful Tokyo's latest health trend can cure their post-pregnancy aches and pains.
BEIJING As millions in China head home to celebrate the Lunar New Year holiday with their families, 24-year-old Luoluo is busy answering messages on a mobile app from desperate men looking to hire an instant girlfriend whom they can present to mom and dad.
HONG KONG It is a scene unlikely ever to become reality - American president Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un hugging and leaning in for a kiss on the bustling streets of Hong Kong.