INDIANAPOLIS A man who stole a police car after being handcuffed behind his back turned himself in to state troopers in Indiana after two days on the run.

William Blankenship, 22, surrendered on Thursday evening after meeting with two state troopers at his family home in Knox in the north of the Midwestern state, police said.

Blankenship was pulled over for speeding on Tuesday, handcuffed with his hands behind his back and put in the back seat of a police car after an officer reported seeing drug paraphernalia in his car, authorities said.

As the officer checked the suspect's car, Blankenship drove off with the police car, which was found on Wednesday in a pond.

Blankenship was charged with theft and more charges are expected, Porter County prosecutor Brian Gensel said on Friday.

