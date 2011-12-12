Adult swaddling therapy fad hits Tokyo
TOKYO Wrapped up from head to toe in a white bag and gently rocking from side to side, five Japanese mothers are hopeful Tokyo's latest health trend can cure their post-pregnancy aches and pains.
GRABOVNICA, Croatia Zlatko Salaj has come a long way from the bleak Christmases of his youth.
The 67-year old former telecommunications engineer has turned his country estate in Grabovnica, central Croatia, into a festival of light and colour that attracts thousands of visitors every year.
Starting in 2002 with 70,000 light bulbs hung on each of the hundreds of small trees and shrubs on his 7-hectare (17 acres) estate, Salaj has this year lit 1.2 million lights, many in the shape of Santa Claus, his sleigh and reindeer.
"My childhood was really... we were poor. My father had a mill but it was destroyed in World War Two. On top of that, my mother left us when I was four so father and I ended up alone," he told Reuters.
After a career spent abroad, mostly in the Middle East and Africa, Salaj returned home and set about the project, which he named "Christmas Story."
"It was a sensation in the whole region, particularly for children. People asked me how many lights I would use the following year and I said '100,000'. So the number grew more and more each year."
He and his family laid 5 km (3 miles) of underground electricity cables and almost 180 km of wires placed on trees and shrubs. Every year he takes almost three months to prepare and another three to dismantle the decoration.
The electricity bill for last December alone totalled some 70,000 kuna ($12,500) so Salaj started charging a small entry fee, but has no intention of stopping.
"God willing, we might have a nice surprise for Easter," he said.
($1 = 5.5999 Croatian kunas)
(Reporting by David Spaic Kovacic, editing by Paul Casciato)
TOKYO Wrapped up from head to toe in a white bag and gently rocking from side to side, five Japanese mothers are hopeful Tokyo's latest health trend can cure their post-pregnancy aches and pains.
BEIJING As millions in China head home to celebrate the Lunar New Year holiday with their families, 24-year-old Luoluo is busy answering messages on a mobile app from desperate men looking to hire an instant girlfriend whom they can present to mom and dad.
HONG KONG It is a scene unlikely ever to become reality - American president Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un hugging and leaning in for a kiss on the bustling streets of Hong Kong.