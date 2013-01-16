Hoard of coins extracted from sea turtle
BANGKOK Thai veterinarians on Monday removed 915 coins from a 25-year-old sea turtle which had been swallowing items thrown into her pool for good luck, eventually limiting her ability to swim.
NICOSIA A man triggered a major security scare in Cyprus on Wednesday when he walked into a police station carrying a bomb he found on his driveway, saying he wanted officers to examine it.
Police said the 33-year old man discovered a suspicious device on the back window of his car and after drawing a blank on what it was doing there, decided to take it to a police station in the capital Nicosia for further scrutiny by experts.
It didn't take long for police to discover it was a makeshift bomb which had failed to go off, triggering the evacuation of the complex.
"He obviously didn't know what it was," a police source told Reuters.
Police said the object was a "makeshift high intensity explosive" attached to a detonator and a fuse. It was defused on site by explosives experts.
A mouse caused a big delay for a flight from London to San Francisco, forcing passengers to switch aircraft after the tiny stowaway was discovered.
PARIS French artist Abraham Poincheval was freed from a block of stone in a Paris museum on Wednesday after spending seven days enclosed in it.