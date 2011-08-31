Adult swaddling therapy fad hits Tokyo
TOKYO Wrapped up from head to toe in a white bag and gently rocking from side to side, five Japanese mothers are hopeful Tokyo's latest health trend can cure their post-pregnancy aches and pains.
PRAGUE The Czech army has shrunk to just a quarter of its size since Prague shrugged off the yoke of Communism two decades ago, but a new report has prompted it to pursue a different type of downsizing.
Military doctors raised the alarm when they discovered that half of the army's 22,000 personnel are overweight, and 3,500 are obese, daily Lidove Noviny reported Wednesday.
The army has decided on a quick counterattack: Soldiers will go on a diet and the army may even deploy fat-fighting pills.
The Defence Ministry confirmed the obesity figures but said pills were only a last-resort weapon, following diet and exercise.
The Czechs are member of the NATO alliance and have around 700 troops in Afghanistan.
BEIJING As millions in China head home to celebrate the Lunar New Year holiday with their families, 24-year-old Luoluo is busy answering messages on a mobile app from desperate men looking to hire an instant girlfriend whom they can present to mom and dad.
HONG KONG It is a scene unlikely ever to become reality - American president Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un hugging and leaning in for a kiss on the bustling streets of Hong Kong.